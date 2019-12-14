According to the Asante Monarch, the Yaa Naa is the supreme leader of Dagbon and that his pronouncements and wishes are binding on Dagbon people.

"If there is anything on-towards we are here, if you let us know then we have a way of talking to the Yaa Naa to resolve those issues,” he added.

The Asantehene made comments when the Ya Naa called on him at the Kumasi Traditional council during the Awukudae traditional festival celebration in Manhyia, in Kumasi.

He thanked the Yaa Naa for visiting him, adding that he's looking forward to coming to Yendi soon.

“So today we thank the Yaa Naa for coming to say thank you to us. We did that because Dagbon is a brother to me and therefore if there is no peace in Dagbon then there is no peace in Asanteman. And so I’m looking forward to also come to Yendi soon.

In a comment, the Yaa Naa , assured the Asantehene of the trusted friendship, loyalty and brotherliness of Dagbon to Asanteman grounded in their shared history.

He said: “We know all was not rosy I carrying out this task. There were lot of disappointments which accompanied frustrations because of the entrenched wishes both gates exhibited.

"But with your traditional wisdom and unfailing patience, you were able to persevere and finally get both gates to make sacrifices to arrive at this peaceful deal which culminated in the performance of the funerals of Naa Mahamadu Abdullai II and Yaa Andani Yakubu,” Yaa Naa said.

The Asantehene led three eminent chiefs to broker peace in Dagbon, after years of chieftaincy dispute. The dispute erupted following the murder of the Yaa Naa in 2001.