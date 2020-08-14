The Commission says the fire ravaged some parts of its building, however, it didn’t extend to where they keep their data.

The fire did not affect the main administration block,” the Commission stressed in a statement on Friday, August 14.

The fire struck the storage facility of the Sarpeiman Office and destroyed a number of used items including old forms, ballot boxes and referendum stationery.”

It said “personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were able to bring the fire under control”.

The fire, reports stated started in the early hours of Friday, August 14, 2020.

EC office burnt

Reports also stated that fire personnel who were called to the scene had a hectic time before eventually bringing the fire under control.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, four fire tenders were dispatched from Amasaman, Kotoku, Nsawam, and Abelemkpe onto the scene to quench the fire and provide security.