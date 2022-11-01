Our problems won't be solved by sacking Ken Ofori-Atta — Joe Jackson

He revealed that the problems facing Ghana will not go away by sacking or replacing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

"The most important thing we can do today is cut the size of government, send a signal to all of us that we are prepared to face our problems," Joe Jackson said on TV3.

Pulse Ghana

"If we change the people and we don't challenge the policies, we don't change the process, if we don't change the thinking, nothing will change. I wish that those backbenchers had not just demanded somebody be changed but some people completely removed.

"It is not handing over from Ofori-Atta or Charles Adu Boahen to another person who will do the same thing," he added.

His reactions come after over eighty (80) New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament called for the sack of the Finance Minister.

But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said terminating the appointment of Ofori-Atta will disrupt the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).