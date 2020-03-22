He said: "the cases of localised infections require that we maintain strict self-discipline, and continue to practice prescribed social distancing and enhanced hygiene protocols in all aspects of our daily lives.

"We must wash our hands regularly, use alcohol-based sanitisers, stop shaking hands, and avoid unnecessary close body contact.

"I am pleading with each and every one of you, comply with these measures. Our survival is in our own hands."

Meanwhile, Ghana's confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased to 21 and one fatality recorded.

In addition, the president announced that retired health professionals are going to be engaged in the fight against cornonavirus.