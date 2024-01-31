Outgoing CDS thanks IGP Dampare, police for 'historic' guard of honor parade

He charged the security services to maintain their collaborative efforts in the interest of peace and security in Ghana.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in his welcome address, expressed profound appreciation for Vice Admiral Seth Amoama's over four decades of unwavering commitment to Ghana. The IGP highlighted the collaborative spirit that defined the relationship between the Ghana Police Service and the Military under Vice Admiral Amoama's leadership.

In a series of heartfelt tributes and remarks, heads of other security services - the Director-General of Prisons, Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir; Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Julius Kuunuor; Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi; and the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah took turns to extol Vice Admiral Seth Amoama for his exemplary dedication and collaborative support.

