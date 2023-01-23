Over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines expired – Auditor-General

With the fear that the vaccines could accidentally/mistakenly be issued among the wholesome ones for vaccination which could pose a public health threat to the country, the Auditor General said "We recommended that the Director of Public Health Department should ensure the vaccines are disposed of safely."

The Auditor-General stated that the Programme Manager explained the vaccines were donated vaccines that were delivered to them close to expiry.

The Auditor-General, the government paid over $120m to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) but only $38m worth was delivered.