He said close to 40% of the population could become exposed to the deadly coronavirus within the next couple of months.

In an interview on Joy TV, he stated that "If you look at the infectivity of the virus, and the fact that as we speak now, because of our social structure, we still have some form of mingling ongoing…we should expect that close to 40% of people will be exposed in the next one month or two if the trend goes on as it is going because the virus spreads...very fast."

Speaking on the 50,000 test kits being procured by the government in a bid to be able to carry out more testing of people – in line with the World Health Organisation's (WHO) directives, Dr. Owusu said it "is a good step but it is not enough" and gave his reasons that the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research alone could need about 300,000 of them to carry out tests for people in and around the Greater Accra Region.

As part of the new measures, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said 50,000 additional test kits are being procured in a bid to be able to carry out more testing of people.

He said the order has already been placed for the equipment and is expected to be in the country shortly, which also includes more personal protection equipment intended to beef up supplies to frontline health workers.