Over 30 percent of teachers fail licensure examinations

The NTC, through a statement from Dennis Osei-Owusu, Head of Public Affairs, announced that the results for the 2023 GTLE 2&3 will be released on December 21, 2023.

The breakdown of the results reveals that out of the total candidates, 52.6% passed, while 47.4% did not meet the required standard.

To check their results, candidates can visit the NTC online portal at exam.ntc.gov.gh, using either their unique examination pins or examination index numbers along with their phone numbers.

The council advises candidates to print their provisional certificates after checking the results.

In the political landscape, John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has pledged to eliminate the licensure exams for teacher trainees.

During a town hall meeting in Wenchi, Bono Region, Mahama questioned the necessity of requiring trained teachers to undergo an additional examination after completing their studies, final exams, and already working as teachers.

He reaffirmed his commitment to abolishing the licensure examination for graduate teachers if elected president in the 2024 general elections.

