ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 30 percent of teachers fail licensure examinations

Emmanuel Tornyi

More than 30 percent of teachers have not successfully passed the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE), with 9,556 out of 20,181 candidates failing the mandatory test, as reported by the National Teaching Council (NTC).

Teachers Licensure Exams
Teachers Licensure Exams

On a positive note, 10,625 teachers, constituting 52.6%, have successfully passed the examination.

Recommended articles

The NTC, through a statement from Dennis Osei-Owusu, Head of Public Affairs, announced that the results for the 2023 GTLE 2&3 will be released on December 21, 2023.

The breakdown of the results reveals that out of the total candidates, 52.6% passed, while 47.4% did not meet the required standard.

To check their results, candidates can visit the NTC online portal at exam.ntc.gov.gh, using either their unique examination pins or examination index numbers along with their phone numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council advises candidates to print their provisional certificates after checking the results.

Teacher Licencure Examination
Teacher Licencure Examination Pulse Ghana

In the political landscape, John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has pledged to eliminate the licensure exams for teacher trainees.

During a town hall meeting in Wenchi, Bono Region, Mahama questioned the necessity of requiring trained teachers to undergo an additional examination after completing their studies, final exams, and already working as teachers.

He reaffirmed his commitment to abolishing the licensure examination for graduate teachers if elected president in the 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has opposed Mahama's proposal to abolish the licensure exams, asserting that these exams play a vital role in the education sector.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

SSCE students

WASSCE 2023: Provisional results unveiled; results of over 4000 students blocked

Free SHS In Ghana

Parents spend more money on free SHS than gov't - New study reveals

Voting ongoing across Ghana to elect assembly and unit committee members

Voting ongoing across Ghana to elect assembly and unit committee members

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II

Berekum is suspended from Bono Regional House of Chiefs - Dormaahene announces