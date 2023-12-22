On a positive note, 10,625 teachers, constituting 52.6%, have successfully passed the examination.
Over 30 percent of teachers fail licensure examinations
More than 30 percent of teachers have not successfully passed the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE), with 9,556 out of 20,181 candidates failing the mandatory test, as reported by the National Teaching Council (NTC).
The NTC, through a statement from Dennis Osei-Owusu, Head of Public Affairs, announced that the results for the 2023 GTLE 2&3 will be released on December 21, 2023.
The breakdown of the results reveals that out of the total candidates, 52.6% passed, while 47.4% did not meet the required standard.
To check their results, candidates can visit the NTC online portal at exam.ntc.gov.gh, using either their unique examination pins or examination index numbers along with their phone numbers.
The council advises candidates to print their provisional certificates after checking the results.
In the political landscape, John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has pledged to eliminate the licensure exams for teacher trainees.
During a town hall meeting in Wenchi, Bono Region, Mahama questioned the necessity of requiring trained teachers to undergo an additional examination after completing their studies, final exams, and already working as teachers.
He reaffirmed his commitment to abolishing the licensure examination for graduate teachers if elected president in the 2024 general elections.
However, the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has opposed Mahama's proposal to abolish the licensure exams, asserting that these exams play a vital role in the education sector.
