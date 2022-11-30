RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 5.7 million subscribers' SIM cards to be deactivated if... — MTN Ghana announces

Emmanuel Tornyi

All customers with voice and data SIM in phones and devices are mandated to register with the Ghana card before the deadline and all SIM cards that are not fully registered will be disconnected from using all services on the network, Mobile telecommunication giant MTN Ghana has announced.

SIM cards registration
SIM cards registration

According to the telco, it will start a complete disconnection exercise of all SIM cards not fully registered with the Ghana Card.

Recommended articles

Subscribers who have completed Stage 1 (Linkage of Ghana Card ID to SIM Card) but have not completed Stage 2 (Biometric Capture) (Not fully registered with the Ghana Card) are expected to be affected.

It said it will deactivate the SIM cards of 5,701,149 subscribers on December 1, 2022.

In a statement, MTN said it had already complied with the first stage of the directive by deactivating the data services of SIM Cards that have not fully registered with the Ghana Card on November 20, 2022, as directed.

"Customers should note that a fully registered SIM card is one that has successfully completed both Stage 1 (Linkage) and Stage 2 (Bio-capture). All deactivated SIM cards can be reactivated within six months from December 1, 2022 (the date of deactivation), by completing the bio-capture process," it stated.

As of November 26, 2022, 22,112,943, MTN Ghana subscribers had successfully linked their Ghana cards to their SIM cards (Stage 1), while 16,411,794 had completed the bio-capture phase (Stage 2).

The move complies with the directive from the National Communications Authority (NCA) communicated to all telecom operators in a meeting held on November 17, 2022.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ken-Ofori-Atta

Govt will freeze hiring of public and civil servants from January 2023 – Ofori-Atta

Fire

Traders helpless as fire guts shops at Kantamanto

Agraada

Agradaa's Thanksgiving service in church after being granted bail

Police arrest one suspect

Police arrest one, and others on the hunt for the murder of a victim identified as a Police Officer