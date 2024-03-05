ADVERTISEMENT
Over 75,000 jobless nurses and midwives to protest over delayed postings

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association has issued a stern warning, indicating their intention to escalate their industrial action unless the government responds to their demands.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance, the group cites the lack of financial clearance and permanent employment for over 75,000 graduate nurses and midwives as the root cause of their discontent.

In an interview with Citi News, Mubarak Suale, the Vice President of the association, conveyed that if the government failed to address their concerns promptly, the members are prepared to intensify their strike, extending it to Kumasi, Accra, and other regions.

He emphasized that the association is not merely interested in peaceful protests or demonstrations, but rather seeks concrete action from the authorities.

Suale stated that "We are not just interested in picketing or demonstrating, if we get the good news today that our financial clearance has gone through, we will rejoice and appreciate the intervention by the authorities. "But if the silence continues as it has been for the past three years, we will prefer to rather be on the streets."

Earlier, the Northern Region Coalition of Nurses and Midwives expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's inability to assign them to different health facilities, deeming it disheartening.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, the coalition took to the streets to voice their discontent over the government's lack of action in granting financial clearance and ensuring permanent employment.

