His apology comes after an Accra High Court ordered the National Investment Bank (NIB) to release any funds in the sum of GH¢310,000.00 in an account held by Owusu Bempah, with the bank and pay the said amount to business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

The Court gave the order pursuant to an application filed in the Court by lawyer Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, the lawyer for Mahama asking the Court to compel NIB to release funds held in an account belonging to the said Owusu Bempah to Mr. Ibrahim as payment of judgment debt.

Bempah is on the verge of losing his plush three-bedroom house due to his inability to raise the GH¢310,000.00 judgment debt.

He has, thus, retracted the said allegations against the businessman and pleaded for forgiveness.

Ibrahim Mahama

It would be recalled that in 2018, Ibrahim Mahama sued Owusu Bempah along with the Despite Group of Companies – owners of private TV station UTV last year for defamation.

According to the plaintiff Ernest Owusu Bempah, on March 3, 2018, went on UTV's morning show and, during a discussion, categorically accused Ibrahim Mahama of being a 'thief'.

In a suit filed on March 22, 2018, Ibrahim Mahama stated emphatically that, the comment made by the first defendant Ernest Owusu Bempah on UTV has done a lot of damage to his reputation as a businessman.

But Ernest Owusu Bempah insisted that his comments on UTV were not defamatory.

Owusu Bempah apology letter