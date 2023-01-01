Among prominent pastors who have released their long lists of prophecies, Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Miracles International has prophesied that civil wars will hit some African countries in the year 2023.
Owusu Bempah predicts 'Warfare" and a coup in 2023
December 31st watch night service in Ghana has never been complete without prophecies from pastors and ministers of God across various fellowship houses.
The warfare, he said, will be reported on by the international media outlets across BBC, CNN, and Al Jazeera networks.
Among the list of prophecies, he made during the 31st watch night service on Saturday, were a mixed bag of caution, predictions, and bountiful blessings.
He warned that the world may experience another serious uprising of rage.
“Civil wars could break out in some African countries and they would be reported on CNN, BBC Al Jazeera, etc. there is the need for prayers.”
He also announced that 2023 will witness countless marriages and financial prosperity for those that remain steadfast in the Lord, he also warned of rampant car accidents
“Accidents could be rampant this year, prayer should be a daily bread"
He charged the nation to pray, seeking God's power to release fire from Heaven to cure these accidents.
