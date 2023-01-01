Owusu Bempah predicts 'Warfare" and a coup in 2023

The warfare, he said, will be reported on by the international media outlets across BBC, CNN, and Al Jazeera networks.

Among the list of prophecies, he made during the 31st watch night service on Saturday, were a mixed bag of caution, predictions, and bountiful blessings.

He warned that the world may experience another serious uprising of rage.

“Civil wars could break out in some African countries and they would be reported on CNN, BBC Al Jazeera, etc. there is the need for prayers.”

He also announced that 2023 will witness countless marriages and financial prosperity for those that remain steadfast in the Lord, he also warned of rampant car accidents

“Accidents could be rampant this year, prayer should be a daily bread"