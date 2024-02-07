PAC orders NIA boss Ken Attafuah to refund GH₵98k within one month

During his appearance before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, February 7, Prof. Kenneth Attafuah was given a strict one-month deadline to reimburse the amount. The committee rejected his explanation for the delay in payment, insisting on the Auditor General's recommendation.

“The recommendation is that you should refund the money, the money should be refunded from the Chief Executive and Financial Controller. You have come to explain why you did not pay the money you withheld to SSNIT but the committee will not accept your explanation. So the recommendation of the Auditor General still holds, the Chief Executive and the Financial Controller should go and refund the money to the recovery account of the auditor general and this should be done in one month,” declared the committee.