The decision was reached after the NIA failed to promptly remit SSNIT contributions, resulting in the Authority using its own funds to cover the penalty.
PAC orders NIA boss Ken Attafuah to refund GH₵98k within one month
In a stern directive, Parliament has instructed Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), to refund over GHc98,000 deducted from the Authority’s account as a penalty for delayed transfer of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions.
The Public Accounts Committee, in agreement with the Auditor General’s recommendation, upheld that Prof. Ken Attafuah and the financial controller should bear the cost of the penalty.
During his appearance before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, February 7, Prof. Kenneth Attafuah was given a strict one-month deadline to reimburse the amount. The committee rejected his explanation for the delay in payment, insisting on the Auditor General's recommendation.
“The recommendation is that you should refund the money, the money should be refunded from the Chief Executive and Financial Controller. You have come to explain why you did not pay the money you withheld to SSNIT but the committee will not accept your explanation. So the recommendation of the Auditor General still holds, the Chief Executive and the Financial Controller should go and refund the money to the recovery account of the auditor general and this should be done in one month,” declared the committee.
In response, Prof. Kenneth Attafuah cited a lack of funds as the reason behind the delay in SSNIT contributions. He explained that the Authority prioritized salary payments over SSNIT contributions due to limited resources available at the time.
