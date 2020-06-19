According to him, Ghana would have been in a good position to create a congenial environment, in terms of health facilities, to combat coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that "Ghanaians understood perfectly well what promises were made to them in 2016."

Mahama said the government parades student leaders and Council of State Members to sing praises on the fight against coronavirus won't stop the spread in the country.

Speaking on his choice of a running mate of the NDC, Mahama said he is in consultation with the party's structures.

"Following the easing of restrictions, I have requested our functional executive committee to arrange a meeting of the Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC) to finalise my constitutional obligation to consult these bodies on the choice of my running mate... We have also agreed on our choice of the 2020 campaign team and will announce this shortly," he noted.