Parliament grants GH¢15.2b budget for Health Ministry, allocates GH¢8.7b to Salaries

The Health Ministry has outlined plans to finalize and commission ongoing capital projects in 2024, signaling a commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure across the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ayew Afriyie, the Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament. Dr. Afriyie expressed apprehension about the substantial allocation for staff salaries and compensations, urging the need for measures to mitigate the high attrition rate within the health sector.

Addressing Parliament, Dr. Afriyie highlighted the distribution of the approved budget, stating, "The Ministry has approved a budget of GH¢15.2 billion. Out of this amount, GH¢8.7 billion was allocated for compensation. Almost 70 percent goes to human resources and compensation. If the health sector continues to spend more than 70 percent of its budget on human resources, then we are going nowhere."

The Chairman further emphasized the necessity of addressing the attrition issue within the health sector, urging the Ministry to expedite clearance processes for the recruitment of new staff.

“Also, it is interesting to note that there is an interesting revelation as far as attrition is concerned because health professionals are leaving and so the Ministry should be up and doing with its clearance to recruit new staff.”