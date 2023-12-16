ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament grants GH¢15.2b budget for Health Ministry, allocates GH¢8.7b to Salaries

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Parliament has approved a substantial budget of GH¢15.2 billion to be allocated to the Ministry of Health.

MoH

This financial allocation is aimed at fortifying the healthcare sector and addressing critical needs within the ministry, with a noteworthy portion of GH¢8.7 billion earmarked specifically for salaries.

The Health Ministry has outlined plans to finalize and commission ongoing capital projects in 2024, signaling a commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure across the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ayew Afriyie, the Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament. Dr. Afriyie expressed apprehension about the substantial allocation for staff salaries and compensations, urging the need for measures to mitigate the high attrition rate within the health sector.

Addressing Parliament, Dr. Afriyie highlighted the distribution of the approved budget, stating, "The Ministry has approved a budget of GH¢15.2 billion. Out of this amount, GH¢8.7 billion was allocated for compensation. Almost 70 percent goes to human resources and compensation. If the health sector continues to spend more than 70 percent of its budget on human resources, then we are going nowhere."

The Chairman further emphasized the necessity of addressing the attrition issue within the health sector, urging the Ministry to expedite clearance processes for the recruitment of new staff.

“Also, it is interesting to note that there is an interesting revelation as far as attrition is concerned because health professionals are leaving and so the Ministry should be up and doing with its clearance to recruit new staff.”

The departure of health professionals poses a challenge to the sustainability and effectiveness of healthcare services, making recruitment and retention strategies imperative.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

