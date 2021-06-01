RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament summons Health Minister over lab technicians strike

Authors:

Evans Annang

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Minister of Health is set to appear before the Health Committee of Parliament to deliberate on the strike by laboratory scientists in the country.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate
Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate Pulse Ghana

The Minister will meet with the select committee as well as all other stakeholders in the impasse to find a solution.

Recommended articles

A letter inviting the Minister to the meeting also demanded the presence of the Chief Director, the Director of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation as well as Director of Human Resource at the Ministry.

“It is aimed at resolving the issues as the Committee says it has taken note of the “fact that patients, particularly those who require laboratory tests, have been left stranded due to the protest by GAMLS which has now escalated into an impasse between the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and GAMLS”, the letter said.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister
Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister Pulse Ghana

“I am also directed by the Honorable Chairman [of the Committee], to kindly request the Ministry to extend an invitation to the management and representative of the teaching hospitals, the Ghana Medical Association (Society of Laboratory Physicians Ghana), the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, the Society of Medical Laboratory Managers Ghana, the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency and the College of Physicians and Surgeons (Faculty of Laboratory Medicine)”.

The strike by the laboratory scientists began at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

Parents arrested for burying sickle cell child alive in Central Region

A woman .in handcuffs

Read Barbara Mahama’s teary tribute to late soldier husband four years on

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama

Angry youth block Accra-Kumasi highway over rampant accidents as police fires warning shots

Road block (File photo)