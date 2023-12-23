Parliament swiftly passes VAT amendment bill ahead of Christmas recess

The amendments introduced by the VAT Amendment Bill include the imposition of VAT on insurance premiums, as well as VAT on imported textbooks, erasers, and other stationery. Notably, the bill also zero-rates VAT on locally manufactured sanitary pads, aligning with efforts to address essential needs and promote accessibility to essential hygiene products.

During the parliamentary proceedings, three Members of Parliament from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were notably absent during the vote.

The absentee MPs included James Gyakye Quayson (Assin North), Muntaka Mubarak (Asawase), and Augustine Tawiah (Bia West). Additionally, one MP from the Majority side of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was also absent.

The initial voice vote declared the Ayes as having it, but the Minority challenged this decision, leading to a headcount. The final tally revealed 137 votes in favor of the motion and 134 against it.

The Minority in Parliament has maintained its opposition to the 2024 budget due to the taxes embedded within it. They assert that these taxes will exacerbate the hardships faced by Ghanaians. This ongoing disagreement highlights the divergent perspectives within the parliamentary chambers regarding the economic policies outlined in the budget.

As the country approaches the Christmas break, the passage of the VAT Amendment Bill carries implications for businesses, individuals, and various sectors affected by the amendments.

The upcoming holiday period will provide stakeholders with an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the changes and make necessary adjustments, even as debates continue over the broader economic policies embedded in the budget.