This was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to the members amidst the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said the house will host only two-thirds of its members on a daily basis.

"We are not going to allow this kind of sitting again. Members who follow the process from their offices will only come into the Chamber when it's their turn to debate”, he said.

According to Mr. Bagbin, it is likely the house will operate from the tent structure put up for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's inauguration.

Meanwhile, Parliament has referred the Ministerial nominees made by President Akufo-Addo to the Appointments Committee.

Alban Bagbin says the Committee is expected to consider the nominations and report back to the plenary.

He made the announcement after reading before Parliament a letter received from President Akufo-Addo for consideration and approval of his nominees.

The president, Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 21, 2021, published a list of some 46 persons he has nominated to fill various ministerial portfolios including regional ministers.