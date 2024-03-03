This decision is in light of Independence Day falling on Wednesday, March 6, making the Monday session essential to compensate for the midweek break and ensure the completion of scheduled business for the week.
Parliament to convene extended session on Monday, March 4
The Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has announced that Parliament will hold an extended sitting on Monday, March 4.
Mr. Afenyo-Markin, who also chairs the Business Committee of Parliament, presented the Business Statement for the upcoming week, concluding on Friday, March 8, 2024. During his address on the floor of the House in Accra, he emphasized the importance of the extended sitting to meet the legislative agenda effectively.
“The Committee urges members to observe it as such,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin remarked, underlining the significance of the extended sitting in fulfilling parliamentary responsibilities.
Mr. Afenyo-Markin outlined that the upcoming week would see responses to 40 oral questions from four Ministers and the designated Ministers including those in charge of Education, Energy, Finance, and Roads and Highways.
