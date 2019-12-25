“It may interest members to know that the Board is seriously considering a bulletproof glass curtain to slate the gallery for the utmost protection of members while in the Chamber,” he told the House before the close of sitting for the festive season.

Prof. Oquaye also noted that work on the Parliament House are ongoing and progressing.

The Speaker’s hint of an installation of a bulletproof glass curtains comes on the back of a suicide attempt in Parliament within 2019 as a man in the public gallery attempted jumping down into the chamber during parliamentary business.

There was also the issue of the leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, storming the House while the MPs were deliberating on plans to build a new chamber.

The two examples of breach in security may have led the Board of Parliament to prioritise the security of MPs.