Parliament to set up committee to probe construction of the National Cathedral

Evans Annang

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has admitted a private members’ motion which calls for a probe into the construction of the National Cathedral.

National Cathedral
The motion, which was filed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers will allow the committee to make appropriate recommendations for consideration of Parliament.

The National Cathedral project has been engulfed in several controversies and has also faced stiff opposition with a section of the public being of the view that the project is not relevant considering Ghana’s economic woes.

Recently, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong expressed surprise of government’s involvement in the construction of the national cathedral.

According to him, the fact that the government is bent on using state funds for the Cathedral project is surprising.

Speaking in a JoyNews interview, Agyapong added that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not give any indication that state funds will be used for the project.

“I’m surprised about issues about the National Cathedral. I thought it was a private project… when the president said that I thought he was going to call on us Christians to make contributions.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin
“We (Christians) have been building our own Cathedrals… So, I think that if the president calls on us Christians, we can make contributions so that we don’t need to take money out of our budget.

“We are stressed enough, dealing with the difficulties that we are facing," he said.

Kwabena Agyapong said that there should be a National Cathedral just like there is a National Mosque but this Cathedral should be funded by Christians just as the Mosque was funded by Muslims.

