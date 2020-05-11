In a statement by Kate Addo, the Public Affairs Director of Parliament, the exercise will last for 2 days.

Parliament said it ”wishes to inform the general public that it will hold public hearings to consider the nomination of his Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as Justices to the Supreme court”.

The Statement issued and signed by Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs said Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga and Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu would be vetted on Monday, May, 11,2020.

Yoni Kulendi

In addition, Mr. Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi and Prof. Henrietta J.A.N Mensa-Bonsu are also scheduled to appear before the committee on Tuesday, May,12,2020, the statement noted.

The vetting exercise is scheduled to come off at 10.00 am at the New Administration Block, the statement said.