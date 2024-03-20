We won't approve your ministers if you won't receive anti-lgbt bill - Bagbin to Akufo-Addo

The suspension comes in response to an interlocutory injunction filed by MP Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor from the South Dayi constituency. This injunction has effectively halted Parliament's ability to proceed with the approval process for the President's nominees.

This decision also follows a directive from the presidency, which issued a cease and desist letter to Parliament, preventing them from advancing the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values for President Akufo-Addo’s signature.

The presidency cited the ongoing legal proceedings at the Supreme Court as the basis for their directive.

Bagbin, in an official statement, emphasized the importance of upholding legislative authority and democratic principles amidst such challenges. He expressed concern over the erosion of foundational checks and balances designed to safeguard democracy.

Bagbin also highlighted the receipt of legal documentation from the courts related to the injunction motion filed by MP Dafeamekpor. This motion seeks to restrain the Speaker from proceeding with the vetting and approval of the President's nominees until certain constitutional requirements are met.

In light of these legal proceedings, Bagbin declared Parliament's inability to continue considering the President's nominations until the Supreme Court makes a determination on the interlocutory injunction. This decision, he asserted, aligns with the commitment to uphold the rule of law.

“The Parliament of Ghana will comply with the existing legal framework and reject the attempts by the Executive Secretary of the President, through his contemptuous letter, to instruct the Clerk to Parliament, an Officer of Parliament whose position is recognizably under the Constitution. We shall not cease and desist!

“Be that as it may, Hon Members, I also bring to your attention, the receipt of a process from the Courts titled Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor vs. The Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney-General ( Suit no. J1/12/2024) which process was served on the 19th of March 2024 and an injunction motion on notice seeking to restrain the Speaker from proceeding with the vetting and approval of the names of the persons submitted by His Excellency the President until the provisions of the constitution are satisfied.

“Hon. Members in the light of this process, the House is unable to continue to consider the nominations of His Excellency the President in the “spirit of upholding the rule of law “ until after the determination of the application for interlocutory injunction by the Supreme Court.