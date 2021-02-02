Earlier, Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has dismissed claims that the current surge in coronavirus cases in the country is a result of ongoing political activities.

As the country prepared for the 2020 general election, there have been concerns that political activities including rallies and health walks may be causing the spike in the spread of the virus.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the government's data suggests rather that the spike in cases are being recorded in closed workspaces and offices.

"The data does not support that, if it is true then there should be a flow of a widespread in all of these regions where you have all of these political activities.

"The data shows us that we have more issues in offices and workplaces where we have enclosed activity happening," he said.

But Prof. Ransford Gyampo in a Facebook post said "Excessive Partisanship Breeds Madness. The hurried partisan move to dismiss the correlation between the surge in our Covid cases and our parliamentary primaries, electioneering campaign, and the unruly behavior of some parliamentarians in the late hours of January 6 to the early hours of January 7 is political madness".