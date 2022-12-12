Parts of Accra experience earth tremors

Some of the affected areas include East Legon, Lapaz, Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy hill, Mallam, Madina, and Kwabenya, among others.

People in places that recorded the tremor have already turned to social media to report their experiences.

Twitter users shared their experiences on the tremor.

Ghana is said to have a major earthquake fault line stretching from the McCarthy Hill area in Accra westwards towards the Central Region.

The epicentre of the fault line is thought to be located around the McCarthy-Weija catchment area.