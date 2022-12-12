The phenomenon took place at about 11:55 am in the space of 5 seconds.
Parts of Accra experience earth tremors
An earth tremor was felt in most parts of Accra on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Recommended articles
Some of the affected areas include East Legon, Lapaz, Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy hill, Mallam, Madina, and Kwabenya, among others.
People in places that recorded the tremor have already turned to social media to report their experiences.
Twitter users shared their experiences on the tremor.
Ghana is said to have a major earthquake fault line stretching from the McCarthy Hill area in Accra westwards towards the Central Region.
The epicentre of the fault line is thought to be located around the McCarthy-Weija catchment area.
Some Ghanaians in the affected areas also took to social media to share their experiences.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh