The power company said residents in the capital should expect the interruption of their power supply from from Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20.

In a communique, ECG said the power cuts will allow its engineers to undertake some emergency maintenance.

ECG says there will be five days of power cuts in Accra

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” statement issued by ECG on Sunday said.

The affected areas will be without light from the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m in each of the five days.

The areas that will be affected by the power cuts are Taifa, Dzorwulu, Kwabenya, Valley View, Oyibi, Teshie,Sowutuom, Achobo Best, Peace FM, Santana Market, Baah Yard, Masalachi, Awoshie, A Lang, Nsawam, Gbawe, Mallam, Dzorwulu, Abelenkpe, Plant Pool and Dimples.

Others are Katapor, Fise, Borkorborkor, Manhean, Oduman, CP, Joma, Agape Down, SSNIT, Red Top, Ajaco, Ayigbe Town, SCC, Old Barrier, Choice, Katamanso, Madina Borteyman and Caprice.

This comes after the ECG promised to ensure that there are no power outages across the country during the Christmas festivities.

The Company said its engineers will be on standby to make sure that Ghanaians enjoy uninterrupted power supply.