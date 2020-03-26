This, the utility company believes, makes transactions easier and would help prevent the spread of the virus.

ECG’s strategic business unit manager for the Ashanti Region, David Asamoah said measures have been put in place to prevent customers from coming to the office to purchase electricity.

According to him, it is unnecessary for customers to come to the office, since they can pay their electricity bills using the mobile app.

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

"So what we have done is that we launched an application, it was the Vice President who did the launch last month (February 18, 2020), since then, we've tried to educate our customers that you don't necessarily need to come to the office to do a transaction," Mr. Asamoah told Accra-based Joy FM.

"The first thing we've done is that if you are using credit meter, you only need your account number and then once you download the ECG mobile app, you can download on Google play store.”

Mr. Asamoah also touched on the recent power outages experienced by Ghanaians in some parts of the country.

He explained that ECG only faces issues with load management during night time when almost everyone is home and using power.

"I want to say that if you talk about our transformers by our policies that we are implementing now, every transformer is supposed to be loaded to 70 per cent.

“…when the people stay home and they even switch on the suppress load,.....our load has always been big at night, now that they are home using the power in the day we don't have a problem at all, normally at night, that is when we get challenges...,” he added.

Meanwhile, the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has increased to 68, with two deaths recorded so far.