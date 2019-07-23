The areas to be affected include Amrahia, Danfa, Otinibi, Oyibi, Teshie Gred Estates, North Dzorwulu, Westlands, Haatso, Adombrobe, Obediben and Mayfair Estates.

The utility provider said it was necessary to undertake the maintenance work in order to improve service delivery to customers.

The announcement was contained in a notice released on Monday, July 22.

PDS said the areas to be affected will experience the power outage for at least eight hours from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

“In this regard, the follow areas will experience power outage on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019 from 9:00am to 5:00pm,” sections of the notice read.

Meanwhile, PDS added that they deeply regret any inconveniences that will be caused by the power outages.