‘We do scholarly political analysis, not lotto forecast’ – Adom-Otchere replies Asiedu Nketia

Emmanuel Ayamga

Host of the Good Evening Ghana show, Paul Adom-Otchere, has hit back at the General Secretary of the NDC for comparing his political analysis to a “lotto forecast.”

Johnson Asiedu Nketia was not enthused about the journalist’s analysis on possible presidential candidates of the NDC for the 2024 elections.

Speaking to Asempa FM, he rubbished the analysis, insisting the Good Evening Ghana show cannot be taken seriously.

NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah
“I have seen some analysis on Metro TV by Paul Adom-Otchere. Whenever I see it, I see it as someone who is working for lotto numbers,” Asiedu Nketia said.

“How can you pair Asiedu Nketia, John Mahama, Bagbin…like a village lotto forecaster…the analysis is not scientific.”

However, in a sharp riposte, Mr. Adom-Otchere said his programme, which is aired on Metro TV, is a “scholarly political analysis from the stables of Cicero.”

He admonished the NDC General Secretary to endeavour to understand how political analyses work before commenting on such issues.

Paul Adom-Otchere
In what looked like a subtle jab, Mr. Adom-Otchere said Asiedu Nketia’s background as an Administration student could have led to his misunderstanding of forecasts in politics.

“Maybe because he studied administration at Legon school of admin, he is not familiar with this,” he swiped.

“That is not lotto, maybe the only forecast Asiedu Nketia knows is lotto but that is analysis. He himself used the word ‘analysis’ so we are analyzing; we do not know who the NDC will select and we didn’t say here that we had spoken to any NDC guy.

“We are accustomed to doing that but you can call it lotto forecasting if that is what you know. We put out the thesis, we anticipate the antithesis and we put out the synthesis.”

Watch the full video below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

