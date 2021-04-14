‘We do scholarly political analysis, not lotto forecast’ – Adom-Otchere replies Asiedu Nketia

“How can you pair Asiedu Nketia, John Mahama, Bagbin…like a village lotto forecaster…the analysis is not scientific.”
However, in a sharp riposte, Mr. Adom-Otchere said his programme, which is aired on Metro TV, is a “scholarly political analysis from the stables of Cicero.”
He admonished the NDC General Secretary to endeavour to understand how political analyses work before commenting on such issues.
In what looked like a subtle jab, Mr. Adom-Otchere said Asiedu Nketia’s background as an Administration student could have led to his misunderstanding of forecasts in politics.
“Maybe because he studied administration at Legon school of admin, he is not familiar with this,” he swiped.