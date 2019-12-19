Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey (rtd) wants the government to increase salaries and spared the trouble of joining long queues when applying for a visa to another country.

"Government must increase the salaries of Judges and improve working conditions in the entire Judicial system to stop corruption," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He indicated that recommendations for the review of salaries and other conditions of service will curb the Judicial system against corruption.

He also wants the government to restore police escorts to judges on grounds that their work exposes them to vile members of the public.

According to him, it is demeaning to offer them meager salaries and poor conditions of service.

He said if the country cherishes its democracy, the issue of salaries and conditions for judges should not be handled in the manner in which this case has been handled.