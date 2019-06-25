They have given the government of Ghana to settle them before 5th July or they will riot.

At a press conference in Koforidua, the spokesperson for the Directors, Mr Appienti Emmanuel, said they are planning a series of activities to help retrieve their monies.

“If they fail, all the directors across the country will storm the national headquarters; if they fail to pay us, we will embark on a demonstration in Accra and if they are still adamant to pay us, we will all resign because after all we were surviving before we were appointed”, he said.

According to him, “We were given appointment letters to act as Municipal and District NADMO Directors. The letter was issued on 15th December 2017. We resumed office on 16th January 2018. So, when you calculate, it means we have worked for the past 18 months.

“In fact, we do know that if you are employed, at least, between 3 to 5 months you need to start receiving a salary but that is not our situation."

Appienti Emmanuel also said no one has given them any assurance as to when they will be paid.

“The sad aspect is that nobody is talking to us [about] exactly when we will be paid. This is affecting us very well because most of us were already working, some were teachers, businessmen and women, but all these people resigned to take the NADMO position yet not paid for 18 months; how do you expect such person to survive and take care of his family?”.

“Now, some of the directors are being [evicted] from their rooms, others being divorced because they are unable to fulfil their responsibilities. Most of us are constituency executives [of the NPP]. Most lost their positions because of this appointment. They think we have had our share of positions", he added.