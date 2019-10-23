According to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the government misled Parliament in the deal.

He further hit out at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for failing to do due diligence on the concession deal with PDS.

“We can term this as causing financial loss to the state arising out of the reckless, fraudulent and irresponsible act of government in misleading Parliament and misleading the entire country without thorough and diligent scrutiny of the documents they submitted to Parliament,” Mr. Iddrisu told Accra-based Citi FM.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority leader was reacting to fallout from the cancellation of the deal between PDS and the Ghana government

The PDS deal was officially terminated last Friday over irregularities found with the company’s demand guarantee, a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

Mr. Iddrisu said the NDC is still deliberating on what action it could take, adding that those responsible must be brought to book.

“We will lose more and we are discussing with the leadership of the party…We are looking at it from the angle of Parliament on what we can do.

“This will amount to financial loss of the State of Ghana and persons must be held responsible and accountable for it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the United States (US) government has disclosed that its withdrawing it $190m support to Ghana over what it describes as the "unwarranted" cancellation of the Electricity Company of Ghana concession agreement with PDS.

In a statement released by the US Embassy in Ghana, it said the contract by the Government of Ghana and PDS was valid therefore the termination was uncalled for.