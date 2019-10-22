Addressing the media Monday, General Secretary for the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the party has helped expose “the biggest corruption scandal in Ghana’s history”.

He said the NDC’s role in this PDS saga entrenches it as a “credible” stakeholder in the fight against corruption.

“We have saved Ghana billions of dollars in several corrupt deals which have been perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government,” Mr. Nketia stated.

General Secretary for the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

He added that the NDC also played a major role in exposing the “fraudulent Ameri-Mytilenous deal, the Oslo Chancery deal, the bloated website scandal among others.”

The NDC was responding to the cancellation of the deal between PDS and the Ghana government and the proposed restrictive tendering in the aftermath.

The PDS deal was officially terminated last Friday over irregularities found with the company’s demand guarantee, a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

The party said the ruling NPP can therefore not be trusted to look out for the interest of Ghanaians in the deal involving the Power Distribution Services (PDS).

Mr. Nketia said the government is planning to use restrictive tendering to replace PDS in order to reappropriate shares to its cronies.

He said the President, Vice President and Finance Minister can all not be trusted, because they have too much corruption in their DNA.

“Ofori Atta proposes the use of a restrictive tendering process to replace PDS, this is a laughable, and I want to say that this is not an option that Ghanaians and the MCC should even consider…we are interested in protecting the interest of Ghana and they are not,” Mr. Nketia said.

“Ghanaians should never trust the very same Ofori Atta, Keli Gadzekpo, Dr. Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo who caused this PDS mess to do a thorough job, there is too much corruption in their DNA,” the NDC General Secretary added.