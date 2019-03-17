Some workers of Power Distribution Services (PDS) have come under attack while working to restore power at Kokrobite in the Greater Accra Region.

One of the staff sustained cutlass wound on his noise following the violent attack on them, according to the communications consultant at the Energy ministry, Nana Damoah.

He wrote on Facebook: “We plead with all Ghanaians and consumers of power to please be a bit more considerate in their actions.

"Yesterday, as staff of PDS/ECG worked to restore power to residents around krokrobite, they were attacked and beaten. One of the men working to restore power sustained a cutlass wound on his nose. This is very unfortunate.

"As various teams are out in the field working to restore power in the problematic areas, please let’s guarantee their safety, so they can deliver for us. It is essential for our own good."

Parts of the capital and other cities in the country have been experiencing excruciating power outages.

PDS has promised to fix the problem, blaming the crisis on a storm that uprooted trees and brought down billboards that has disrupted its transmission lines.

Watch the video here: