The demolition exercise which happened earlier this morning has reportedly affected over 50 homes and shops and the damage running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

Some of the residents confirmed to Pulse Ghana that they were not forewarned and they say the bulldozers destroying their properties this morning.

Lamenting over their destroyed properties, residents in the area disclosed their surprise at the action of the Municipal Assembly since that was not the promise the Member of Parliament for the area, Lydia Alhassan, gave them prior to her election last year.

A resident who spoke to Pulse.com.gh described the evictions as tragic and illegal and said the sight of the bulldozer carrying away their belongings was heart-breaking.

"We were raised here, we cleaned the motorway but we were not given notice by the government. Now we don't know where to go.

"They have not given us anything and already they've thrown us out. Where are we supposed to go?", a resident in anguish quizzed.

The residents, however, didn't state whether they intend to totally evacuate from the area.

They also blamed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration for disappointing them and promised to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.

Over 1000 slum settlements in different stages of development have been identified along the Accra-Tema Motorway.