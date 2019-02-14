This follows an announcement by the ex-president that one of his ‘daughters’ has delivered a bouncy baby boy.

In an Instagram post, Mahama shared photos of his new grandson who was delivered on Tuesday, February 12.

He further revealed that the baby’s name is Nhyira, while congratulating his ‘daughter’ and her husband.

“Our 'daughter', Yaka, delivered a bouncing baby boy today. Nhyira, welcome to the world,” Mahama wrote.

In a separate post, he said: “Grand Daddy duties. Welcome Nhyira. Congrats Mr. & Mrs Nana Kofi Gaisie.”