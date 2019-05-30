This honour comes after the late soldier was killed by a mob at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region two years ago.

As part of a promise by President Akufo-Addo to the family of Major Mahama in 2017, the monument serves as a call against instant justice.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Nitiwul said the monument should be a perpetual reminder to all that instance injustice should be a thing of the past.

“As stated by the President when he visited the family, the statue we see today should remind all of us that the ultimate sacrifice that this young man made to the people of Ghana should be the last for all of us.

It should be a reminder to us that in the laws of Ghana, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017 some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo won't win 2020 elections - NDC reacts

The mob had apparently ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The event was attended the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt Gen. Obed Akwa; the Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, and the Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery and family members of Major Mahama.

Check out pictures of the event below.