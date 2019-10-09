The documentary titled, ‘Sex for Grades’ implicated two lecturers at Ghana’s premier university. The two are Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor.

Gyampo and Butakor were caught in a video trying to allegedly use their positions to gain sexual favours from undercover journalists who had posed as students of the university.

Pulse.com.gh brings you photos of the brave Nigerian journalist who carried out this brilliant investigations.

Kiki Mordy is a BBC journalist. She also works as Radio Presenter & Head of Presenting @wfm917.

Kiki is filmmaker, storyteller, writer and speaker.

