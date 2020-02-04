The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and five other political parties gathered at the Kawukudi school park this morning to begin the protests.

The coalition will march through the city in a bid to force the Electoral Commission (EC) to back down on its decision to compile a new voters’ register.

This is the third demonstration against the EC, with two street protests having already taken place in Tamale and Kumasi.

The parties have cited cost and timing as their reason for objecting to the compilation of a new electoral roll.

Organisers of the demonstration have also indicated that the protestors will besiege offices of the EC to demand that their request is met.

Already, hundreds of protestors are taking part in the march, including APC’s Hassan Ayariga, NDC’s Ofosu Ampofo and Sylvester Mensah, and PNC’s Bernard Mornah.

