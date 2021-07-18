RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Planting for Food and Jobs struggling to survive due to debts – Agric Minister

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Minister for Food and Agriculture has said debts are stifling the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto believes the sustainability of the programme could be in danger due to the current challenges.

He noted that large debts are owed some partners of the programme have led to shortage of subsidised fertilisers across the country.

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto
The Minister said there was the need for the re-prioritisation of the country’s expenditure to save the situation.

“If food is indeed a priority area for the population, then it means that in terms of expenditure within the declining,” Dr. Afriyie Akoto told the Daily Graphic.

He explained that fertiliser importers “do not have the money to recycle and the Ministry of Finance has not released their money to them.

“Consequently, the importers have not been able to import the fertiliser, hence the shortage of the commodity nationwide,” the minister added.

