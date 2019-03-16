In a strongly worded statement, the police say they take strong exception to his action in a viral video, in which he was captured intimidating the Central Regional Police Commander and threatening to have him fired, during unrest at the Winneba campus of the University of Education.

The statement, signed by ACP David Eklu, Director-General of Police Public Affairs, assured police officers that no one can dismiss them without lawful justification and due process.

The statement also reaffirmed the support of the police administration to the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Paul Manly Awini.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the vociferous MP was seen hurling verbal abuse at the police commander.

There has been a series of unrests on the campus of the University of Education, Winneba since the sacking of two senior lecturers by the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni.

The protests have resulted in the demolition of the Junior Common Room, the windscreen of the Students Representative Council bus and a notice board.

Below is a copy of the full statement by the police

POLICE STATEMENT ON THE BEHAVIOUR OF MR. KENNEDY AGYAPONG

1. The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a video report where Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency was seen and heard intimidating a Police Officer during a student demonstration on the North campus of the University of Education in Winneba on Thursday March 14.2019.

2. In the said video which has also been corroborated by eye witnesses, the MP for Assin Central was seen in an aggressive mood saying he will make sure a serving Police officer was dismissed for no apparent reasons.

3. The Police Administration has also taken note of the fact that the Central Regional Police Commander who was at the spot instantly told Mr. Kennedy Agyapong he had no powers to dismiss any Police Officer performing his or her lawful duties.

4 The Police Administration therefore wishes to affirm the stance of the Central Regional Police Commander that, nobody wields the authority to cause the dismissal of a Police Officer without lawful justification and due process.

5. The Police Administration therefore, takes very strong exception to the behavior of Mr Kennedy Agyapong who is a Member of Parliament and advises him to be mindful of his actions towards Police Officers whilst performing their lawful duties.

6. Meanwhile, the Police Administration wishes to once again assure all Police Officers that it will stand by them at all times provided their conduct is professional and lawful.

