Police arrest 1 person over shooting incident at Awubia Festival in Bereku

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, 3rd September 2024, arrested one person in connection with a shooting incident that occurred during the Awubia Festival in Bereku, Central Region.

The suspect, identified as Nai Akwasi Lartey, was apprehended after allegedly shooting and injuring an individual with a pump-action gun.

The victim was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have recovered the pump-action gun along with several BB cartridges from the suspect, who is currently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

This arrest comes just a day after the police announced a significant operation in Kumasi, where 487 suspects linked to the QNET Ponzi scheme were apprehended on 2nd September 2024. The raid, conducted in Adwuman near Kenyasi, a suburb of Kumasi, led to the arrest of 257 females and 230 males. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been luring unsuspecting individuals with promises of lucrative returns on investments.

The police recovered registration documents and other materials bearing QNET logos, further implicating the suspects. Twelve individuals, identified as executives of the scheme, are currently in custody, assisting with investigations. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to Ponzi schemes as part of the ongoing efforts to combat financial fraud in Ghana.

This operation marks a crucial step in the fight against financial fraud in Ghana, as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle illegal schemes that prey on vulnerable individuals.

