Police arrest 1 suspect in connection with NDC-NPP clash at Mamobi

According to a statement issued by the Police on Monday, 14th October, efforts are underway to apprehend all individuals involved in the clash. The police have confirmed that an intelligence-led operation is being conducted to ensure that all identified perpetrators are brought to justice.

“The Ghana Police Service has restored calm at Mamobi, a suburb of Accra, following disturbances between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area, which resulted in injuries to nine individuals,” the statement read. It added that of the nine injured, seven have been discharged from hospital after treatment, while two remain hospitalised.

The police have promised a thorough investigation into the matter and assured the public that any identified culprits will face justice. However, neither the NPP nor the NDC has released any official statement condemning the incident or offering an explanation for the actions of their supporters.

The clash, which took place in the politically active Mamobi area, is part of a growing trend of unrest ahead of the 2024 general election, sparking concern among citizens and civil society organisations. With the arrest of one suspect, authorities are working to prevent further escalation.