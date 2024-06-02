Police arrest 2 persons in connection with disturbances at EC office at Ofaakor

The disturbance erupted over queuing before the commencement of the day’s activities at the office. Tensions flared as individuals jostled for positions, leading to a confrontation that left two persons injured. Emergency services were called to the scene, and the injured individuals received medical attention.

Police officers quickly intervened to restore order, and the situation at the registration centre has since been brought under control. The two suspects, whose identities have not been disclosed, are currently in police custody and are assisting with the investigation.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that measures are in place to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety and smooth operation of the registration process. The authorities urge all citizens to remain calm and cooperate with officials during this period. Further updates on the investigation will be provided as more information becomes available.

For now, the Electoral Commission continues its activities as planned, with an increased security presence to maintain order and facilitate the registration process without further disruptions.

Meanwhile, Ato Koomson, son of the MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, is reportedly one of the injured individuals. He was reportedly stabbed following an altercation near the Electoral Commission’s office in Kasoa.

Reports indicate that Mr Koomson was in critical condition when he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Another individual was also injured during the incident.

Eyewitnesses state that the dispute arose when supporters of the governing NPP and the opposition NDC clashed over the positioning of some residents in the queue for the ongoing voter ID card transfer and replacement exercise.