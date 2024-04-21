Police arrest 2 persons in connection with the death of US national

The law enforcement agency has disclosed that initial findings from its investigations revealed that Wisdom Sete, believed to be the fiancé of the deceased, allegedly collaborated with Yussif Afrim in the untimely demise of Naomi Jehubiyah.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 21, the Police stated, "According to a preliminary Police investigation, Wisdom Sete, who is believed to be the fiancée of the deceased, allegedly conspired with Yussif Afrim to kill Naomi Jehubiyah."

The deceased's body has been transported to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, where it will undergo preservation and autopsy procedures to determine the exact cause of death.

Furthermore, the Police have recovered two vehicles belonging to the deceased from the suspects, who are presently in police custody aiding in ongoing investigations.