The suspects are Abubakar Aisha, 39, Tampoli Bako, 37, and Paul Asolo, 29, while Misbau Abubakar was on the run.

They were arrested following a tip-off that some people were selling meters with Electricity Company of Ghana logo embossed on them at certain locations in Kumasi.

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Manager of Power Distribution Services (PDS), Mr Erasmus Kyere Baidoo, commenting on how the suspects were arrested, said a meter team approached one of the suspects, Tampoli, for him to supply them with meter.

According to him, Tampoli agreed to deliver it to them at Anloga junction where he was arrested after he handed-over the meter to the team.

He said upon interrogation by the police, Tampoli took them to Paul Asolo, his supplier at a location along the railway crossing at Oforikrom, who also took the team to Aboabo where Aisha was arrested.

Aisha told the meter team a post-paid meter will cost them 250 while a search in her house led to the picking of 13 new meters.

She mentioned an accomplice by name Misbau Abubakar, claiming he is the owner and the supplier of the meters.

When they got to Abubakar's house at Sepe Timpom, they met his absence.