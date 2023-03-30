Police arrest 3 suspects for brandishing weapons in viral video

The Police operation initially led to the arrest of the prime suspect, Godfred Appiah who was seen in the video firing the weapon.

Pulse Ghana

A search conducted at the residence of suspect Isaac Amoako led to the retrieval of four (4) pump action shotguns including twenty-four (24) AAA-refilled cartridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he could not produce documents to cover three of the weapons.

Pulse Ghana

Further Police investigation led to the arrest of suspects Theophilus Yeboah and Isaac Amoako, who the investigation revealed as the owner and supplier of the said weapon.

The suspects were put before the Tarkwa Circuit Court on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and have been remanded into custody to re-appear on April 6, 2023.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT