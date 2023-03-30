The three suspects, Godfred Appiah alias Nana Kobina Gyan, Isaac Amoako alias Nana Owusu and Theophilus Yeboah alias Fire were arrested following an investigation into a viral video on social media in which one person was seen shooting at another and threatening violence.
Police arrest 3 suspects for brandishing weapons in viral video
The Ghana Police Service through an intelligence operation on Monday, March 27, 2023, arrested three suspects for possession of firearms without lawful authority and acts of vigilantism at Japa near Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.
The Police operation initially led to the arrest of the prime suspect, Godfred Appiah who was seen in the video firing the weapon.
A search conducted at the residence of suspect Isaac Amoako led to the retrieval of four (4) pump action shotguns including twenty-four (24) AAA-refilled cartridges.
However, he could not produce documents to cover three of the weapons.
Further Police investigation led to the arrest of suspects Theophilus Yeboah and Isaac Amoako, who the investigation revealed as the owner and supplier of the said weapon.
The suspects were put before the Tarkwa Circuit Court on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and have been remanded into custody to re-appear on April 6, 2023.
The police said efforts are currently underway to get other accomplices in connection with the case arrested to face justice.
