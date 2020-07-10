Joseph Kofi Damtse was apprehended by the Central Regional Police Command for organising a campaign in the Assin South constituency without wearing a face mask.

In a statement, the Police said there was also no enforcement of social distancing at the said campaign rally.

READ ALSO: Nothing wrong with EC registering SHS students in schools – NPP

Mr. Damtse was disqualified in his attempt to become the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the Assin South Constituency.

Statement from Central Regional Police Command

Dissatisfied by his disqualification, he decided to contest the 2020 elections as an independent candidate.

Last Saturday, he organized a rally at Assin Aworoso in the Central Region, drawing a crowd despite the ban on political rallies.

The Police said they arrested Mr. Damtse on Thursday and that he is currently in custody, as investigations continue.

“The Central Regional Police Command on Thursday, 09/07/2020, arrested Mr. Joseph Kofi Damtse, an independent aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency for organising a political campaign rally without notifying police and failing to wear a face covering as well as observe social distancing during the said rally, contrary to provisions of the Police Order, Criminal and other offences as well as Imposition of Restriction laws,” a section of the statement said.

“On 06/07/2020, the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command received information that suspect Joseph Kofi Damtse had organised a political campaign rally at Assin Aworoso in the Assin South Constituency. When Police got to the scene, information was gathered from people who were still present that the programme had just ended and the independent candidate had left.”

The statement said the Central Regional CID has taken over the matter, adding that the suspect is assisting in investigations.