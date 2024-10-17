Police arrest man for assaulting 20-year-old daughter

According to police investigations, the suspect physically attacked his daughter during a heated disagreement, leaving her with serious injuries. The assault has been classified as causing harm under Ghanaian law. Nana Amo Abraham is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, and is expected to be arraigned before court.

In the meantime, authorities have arranged for the victim to be transferred to the Police Hospital in Accra to receive further medical treatment. The police have not disclosed specific details of the case but have assured the public that justice will be served.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Declare “Fatau Motorway” Wanted Following Violent Political Clash in Accra

In related developments, the Ghana Police Service has issued a wanted notice for a man known by the pseudonym "Fatau Motorway" after video footage surfaced showing him wielding a weapon during a violent clash. The altercation occurred between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Mamobi, Accra, on Sunday, 13th October 2024.

In a statement released on Tuesday, 15th October, the police urged the public to come forward with any credible information that could lead to the arrest of Fatau Motorway and others involved in the violent brawl. The police attached images of the suspect and requested public assistance, emphasising that their operation to apprehend those responsible for the chaos is intelligence-led.

The clash between rival political supporters left nine people injured, seven of whom have since been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment. Two individuals remain hospitalised as of Tuesday. The violence has raised tensions in the Mamobi area, with concerns being voiced ahead of the 2024 general election.

The police have managed to restore calm in the area and are actively investigating the incident. One arrest has already been made in connection with the brawl, and efforts are underway to apprehend all those involved in the violence.

ADVERTISEMENT