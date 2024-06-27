Police arrest one person for robbery at Ahodwo in Kumasi

Further details about the identity of the arrested individual and the circumstances of the robbery have not been disclosed as investigations are ongoing. The Ghana Police Service has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to aid in the swift apprehension of the other suspects.

This incident underscores the continued challenges faced by law enforcement in combating crime and highlights the dangers faced by officers in the line of duty. The police force has reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that those responsible for such heinous acts are held accountable.

Relatedly, the Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into the tragic deaths of two individuals in the Wa Municipality. The incidents, which occurred on 18th June, took place at two separate locations: the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model Junior High School (JHS).

The police are working diligently to uncover the details and bring those responsible to justice.

In an official statement, the Ghana Police Service reassured the public, particularly the residents of Wa, to remain calm as investigations proceed. “We would like to assure the public, especially the residents of Wa, to remain calm as the Police work to get those involved arrested to face justice,” the statement read.